Pressure on US dollar may continue in near term: Bank of America's Jin Su

Merger & acquisition (M&A) in India this year is expected to be robust, driven by consolidation, while private-equity interest remains strong, especially as companies look to scale up and digitise operations, says Jin Su, president of Asia Pacific and head of Asia Pacific Global Markets, Bank of America (BofA), in an email interview with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

How is BofA planning to revamp the investment banking team here with the induction of Vikram Sahu as country executive?

Over the past few decades, we have had a strong team in India and that has made the bank one of the best