Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Proposed to raise affordable housing limit in metros in Budget: Rishi Anand

Rishi Anand tells that the housing finance company aims to disburse Rs 8,500 crore in the financial year 2024-25

Rishi Anand, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aadhar Housing Finance
Premium

Rishi Anand, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aadhar Housing Finance

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the growing opportunities in the affordable housing segment, Rishi Anand, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aadhar Housing Finance, tells Harsh Kumar in New Delhi that the housing finance company aims to disburse Rs 8,500 crore in financial year 2024-25. Edited excerpts:

What is your target for FY25 in the affordable housing segment?

For FY25, we are aiming to disburse Rs 8,500 crore for the affordable housing segment compared to Rs 7,200 crore last financial year. To go deeper into the affordable segment, we are planning to enhance our reach in Rajasthan, Uttar

Also Read

Premiumpersonal loan

Loan growth likely to drive further gains for LIC Housing Finance

PremiumLuxury Housing

Luxury housing cashes in on a growing affluent class, evolving lifestyles

PremiumGirish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance

The housing finance sector will only grow: PNB Housing Finance MD & CEO

PremiumHousing Finance

HFCs see realty sector expanding with tech adoption and govt backing

Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital infuses Rs 300 crore in housing finance arm

Topics : Housing Finance finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon