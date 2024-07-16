Proposed to raise affordable housing limit in metros in Budget: Rishi Anand

Amid the growing opportunities in the affordable housing segment, Rishi Anand, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Aadhar Housing Finance, tells Harsh Kumar in New Delhi that the housing finance company aims to disburse Rs 8,500 crore in financial year 2024-25. Edited excerpts:

What is your target for FY25 in the affordable housing segment?

For FY25, we are aiming to disburse Rs 8,500 crore for the affordable housing segment compared to Rs 7,200 crore last financial year. To go deeper into the affordable segment, we are planning to enhance our reach in Rajasthan, Uttar