RBI must seriously consider deposit licences for NBFCs: Ajay Piramal

Seeing growth in both public, private capex: ABB India's Sanjeev Sharma

Our focus will now be on equity and hybrid space: Edelweiss MF MD & CEO

Planning to open manufacturing facility in Russia soon: Trivitron Group CEO

AI has to remain under human control, says Microsoft's Brad Smith

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Piramal Enterprises surges 9% on plan to consider share buyback on July 28

Piramal Enterprises (PEL) recently announced a buyback of 14 million shares worth Rs 1,750 crore. The buyback price is Rs 1,250 per share, representing a 16 per cent premium to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com