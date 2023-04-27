'Regulatory environment getting a lot stringent: Deloitte's Shefali Goradia'

SHEFALI GORADIA, chairperson, Deloitte South Asia, became the first woman to be elected as Chair of a Big Four firm in India when she took office on April 1. She joined Deloitte as partner six years ago after the firm acquired BMR Advisors. She now wants to use her position to push women entrepreneurs to take up leadership roles. In conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi, Goradia shares how the focus of the firm is to build its advisory business in India. Excerpts:
You have shattered the proverbial glass ceiling in rising to your current position.
I think this will open the floodgates to seeing more women in leadership roles. Normally at the entry-level, there are a lot of women, especially in accounting. When you reach the level of manager, many women start a family, many move to industry rather than being employed in a professional service firm. Early on in my career, I had the support
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or