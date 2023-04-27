close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Regulatory environment getting a lot stringent: Deloitte's Shefali Goradia

'Regulatory environment getting a lot stringent: Deloitte's Shefali Goradia'

Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia.
Premium

Shefali Goradia, Chairperson, Deloitte South Asia.

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 9:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

SHEFALI GORADIA, chairperson, Deloitte South Asia, became the first woman to be elected as Chair of a Big Four firm in India when she took office on April 1. She joined Deloitte as partner six years ago after the firm acquired BMR Advisors. She now wants to use her position to push women entrepreneurs to take up leadership roles. In conversation with Ruchika Chitravanshi, Goradia shares how the focus of the firm is to build its advisory business in India. Excerpts:
You have shattered the proverbial glass ceiling in rising to your current position.
I think this will open the floodgates to seeing more women in leadership roles. Normally at the entry-level, there are a lot of women, especially in accounting. When you reach the level of manager, many women start a family, many move to industry rather than being employed in a professional service firm. Early on in my career, I had the support
Or

Also Read

Deloitte employee masterminds global hack gang, finds Sunday Times

In the old tale of Kabuliwala, there is a South Asia trade mystery

Climate change one of key concerns for CXOs: Deloitte sustainability survey

Big 4 push the tech button, look to expand IT service presence in India

Women's T20 World Cup Semis: South Africa create history, qualify for final

Razorpay launches payment reconciliation for buyers, sellers on ONDC

AU Bank's credit card business will break even in FY25: CEO Sanjay Agarwal

52 coal projects to power 1-bn-tonne goal by 2026: CIL CMD Pramod Agarwal

'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari

Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar

Topics : Deloitte

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 9:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

IRB Infrastructure bags Rs 7,400-crore Hyderabad Outer Ring Road project

IRB Infrastructure Developers
2 min read

Easing bilateral rights will help Indian carriers: Lufthansa executive

Lufthansa Group
3 min read
Premium

Race for scale: HBO finds a home in India after deal with JioCinema

Uday Shankar
4 min read

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,728-crore loss in Q4 on Citi biz acquisition

Axis Bank
4 min read

Tata Group-backed Trent's Q4 revenue jumps as fashion demand rises

Sales recovery, margin gains help Trent outperform peers in Sept quarter
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read

After IPL, JioCinema now lands a deal to stream Warner Bros, HBO content

Mukesh Ambani
2 min read

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon