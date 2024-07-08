Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Salesforce is creating solutions that are specifically for SME segment: CEO

Arundhati Bhattacharya talks about the public sector services, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India
Premium

Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson & CEO, Salesforce India

Ayushman Baruah Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 9:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is a key growth market for Salesforce and it has recently started a public services division in the country. Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer and chairperson of Salesforce India, talks about the public sector services, the role of artificial intelligence (AI) and the small and medium enterprise (SME) segment, in an interview with Ayushman Baruah in Bengaluru. Edited excerpts:


What was the premise for Salesforce recently launching public sector services in India?

In most jurisdictions, the public sector has a particular process of doing things, and you need to be attuned to that process because their RFPs are

Also Read

stock markets

700% surge in just 6 months: 25 SME stocks double in 2024; sell or hold?

ipo market listing share market

6 SME IPOs to open this week; check size, issue price, GMP and more

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr

Fundraising through SME IPOs in the first half of 2024 touches Rs 3,000 cr

GST

Chatroom: CBIC's clarificatory circulars have retrospective effect

Small Finance Bank Stocks

These 2 SME stocks more than double investors' wealth on market debut

Topics : Artificial intelligence SME companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai RainsAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon