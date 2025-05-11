Sunday, May 11, 2025 | 11:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / SMBC to have two nominees on Yes Bank board: MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

SMBC to have two nominees on Yes Bank board: MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

Prashant Kumar tells why SMBC has become a strategic investor and the advantages arising from this for Yes Bank

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank
Premium

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese financial conglomerate Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has acquired a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank from State Bank of India (SBI) and seven private banks for ₹13,482 crore, the largest cross-border banking-sector deal in India, to become its largest shareholder. Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer, tells Manojit Saha & Subrata Panda on the phone why SMBC has become a strategic investor and the advantages arising from this for Yes Bank. Edited excerpts:
 
What are the advantages of having SMBC on board? 
We were looking for a strategic investor. And this (SMBC) is a strategic
Topics : YES Bank State Bank of India YONO Private banks Banking sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon