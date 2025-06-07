Uco Bank plans to raise ₹2,700 cr in FY26 via QIP in tranches: MD & CEO

UCO Bank has set a recovery target of ₹2,700-3,000 crore for the current financial year, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) Ashwani Kumar tells Harsh Kumar in an interview over phone. Edited excerpts:

What are UCO Bank’s plans for stake dilution this financial year to meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms?

Last financial year (FY25), we successfully raised around ₹2,000 crore through a QIP, which was fully subscribed. Following this, the government’s shareholding reduced to around 90 per cent. To meet the minimum public shareholding (MPS) requirement, we still need to dilute around 15 per cent more. For this