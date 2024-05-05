Business Standard
Want to bring down retail loan growth: YES Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar

Kumar says the core capital of the bank is set to improve after investors - Carlyle group and Advent International - convert the warrants into equity

Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank
Prashant Kumar, MD & CEO, Yes Bank

Manojit Saha
4 min read Last Updated : May 05 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

At a time when most lenders are focusing on growing their retail loan portfolio, YES Bank is planning to cut retail loan growth, which will help the lender to improve margins. Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer of the private-sector bank, says, in an interview with Manojit Saha, the core capital of the bank is set to improve after investors -- Carlyle Group and Advent International -- convert the warrants into equity. Edited excerpts:

What is the strategy of YES Bank on loan growth?

There are two things. Growth in advances needs to be lower than
First Published: May 05 2024 | 7:41 PM IST

