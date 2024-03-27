'We are leveraging AI and GenAI to build a strong cyber security defence'

As cyber security threats are increasing across the globe, organisations are turning to artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) to address the security concerns and stay ahead of cyber criminals. Pallavi Katiyar, chief information officer at Tech Mahindra talks about the company’s strategy to tackle cyber threats and the shortage of cyber skills, in an exclusive interview with Ayushman Baruah. Edited excerpts:



What are the top cyber security challenges you face at your organisation? What’s your strategy to address them?

The cyber security landscape is evolving rapidly, and the risks have been amplified further with emerging technologies like artificial intelligence