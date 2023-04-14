close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Hilton Garden is going to be really powerful in India: Kevin Jacobs

'We run a 116 per cent RevPAR index globally, which means we drive a 16 per cent premium to our competitors'

Pavan Lall Mumbai
Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer (global) of Hilton Hotels Corp
Premium

Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer (global) of Hilton Hotels Corp

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer (global) of Hilton Hotels Corp, was in the country to attend an industry convention recently and caught up with Business Standard exclusively. The international hotel chain has around six brands (counting the recently announced Waldrof Astoria) in India. Hilton in India is looking to boost its presence here by over 60 per cent in the next couple years, along with launches in the super-premium category such as the recently announced luxury Waldorf Astoria for Jaipur. Jacobs talks to Pavan Lall about plans to tackle growth markets and shift new (younger) consumer preferences, and where India fits in. Edited excerpts:
What are Hilton’s expansion plans?
We have 24 hotels and 14 hotels are in the pipeline. We have announced the first Waldorf Astoria in the country, which will be in Jaipur and have around 224 keys.  We have five brands trading here today.
Or

Also Read

IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?

Hotels roll out red carpet as big fat Indian weddings make a comeback

Hotels may hike corporate rates by 15% from January amid surge in demand

Villas to luxury apartments: Picking homestays over hotels is more fun

Delhi restaurants, hotels can now serve food in open spaces; Details here

FreshToHome is targeting sustainable users on its road to IPO: CEO Kadavil

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

Not looking to raise funds right now, says Physics Wallah co-founder

IPO only after achieving overall profitability: PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam

Topics : hilton hotels | Q&A

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 9:46 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Under the scanner: Sebi steps up probe into Adani-Hindenburg episode

Adani
3 min read

Blackstone-backed Nexus Select likely to launch retail REIT IPO in May

IPO, initial public offering
3 min read

AI to have huge impact on future of businesses, but challenges exist

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
7 min read

Wells Fargo reports beat on earnings, profit rise on higher rates

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Citigroup's Q1 profit beats estimate on higher interest income from loans

Citigroup
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Govt likely to ask Apple CEO Tim Cook to make more iPhones in India

Tim Cook
3 min read

Adani's Rs 20,000-cr FPO subscriber info not available: Sebi to RTI query

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read

James Murdoch's Bodhi Tree cuts planned investment in Reliance JV Viacom18

Viacom18
2 min read

Despite slower attrition rate, headcount down for Infosys in Q4

Infosys
2 min read

What led to mass layoffs in tech sector globally and who was affected?

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon