Hilton Garden is going to be really powerful in India: Kevin Jacobs

In this section

IPO only after achieving overall profitability: PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam

Not looking to raise funds right now, says Physics Wallah co-founder

Want to make India an engineering and manufacturing hub: Legrand Group CEO

We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

FreshToHome is targeting sustainable users on its road to IPO: CEO Kadavil

Delhi restaurants, hotels can now serve food in open spaces; Details here

Villas to luxury apartments: Picking homestays over hotels is more fun

Hotels may hike corporate rates by 15% from January amid surge in demand

Hotels roll out red carpet as big fat Indian weddings make a comeback

IHC, Mahindra Holidays: Time to check-in hotel stocks this holiday season?

, chief financial officer (global) of Hilton Hotels Corp, was in the country to attend an industry convention recently and caught up with Business Standard exclusively. The international hotel chain has around six brands (counting the recently announced Waldrof Astoria) in India. Hilton in India is looking to boost its presence here by over 60 per cent in the next couple years, along with launches in the super-premium category such as the recently announced luxury Waldorf Astoria for Jaipur. Jacobs talks to Pavan Lall about plans to tackle growth markets and shift new (younger) consumer preferences, and where India fits in.

We have 24 hotels and 14 hotels are in the pipeline. We have announced the first Waldorf Astoria in the country, which will be in Jaipur and have around 224 keys. We have five brands trading here today.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kevin Jacobs, chief financial officer (global) of Hilton Hotels Corp

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com