Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

We expect price moderation if geopolitical tensions ease: Arun Alagappan

As we enter the rabi season, a good monsoon is expected, leading to robust sowing and increased fertiliser use. Overall, the year should be positive, with early June rains forecasted

Arun Alagappan
Premium

Arun Alagappan

Shine Jacob
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
Agricultural solutions major Coromandel International, a part of Chennai-based Murugappa Group, is focusing on backward integration to secure a steady supply of raw materials. ARUN ALAGAPPAN, executive vice-chairman of the company and a member of the Murugappa family, discusses the current global market, expansion plans, and the volatility of commodity prices in an interview with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:
 

Do you think the uncertainty in commodity prices and volatility in the global market due to the West Asian concerns and sanctions on Russia are affecting you?
 
One challenge is the Red Sea crisis, causing a shift from a 19-day to

Also Read

Murugappa Group arm Tube Investments of India set for big EV push

Coromandel International Q3 results: Net profit down 57% at Rs 228 cr

Coromandel International Q2 results: Net profit rises 2% to Rs 755 crore

Murugappa Group's CSR subsidiary AMM Foundation completes 100 years

Murugappa Group's Chola Q3 results: Profit up 28% at Rs 876 crore

Asics expects India to be its fastest-growing market in Southeast Asia

Bringing a plug-in-hybrid for India makes no sense for Skoda: Senior exec

We believe GenAI will create jobs at Bounteous and Accolite: Global CEO

Welspun Living expects its revenue from Indian market to triple by 2026-27

Indian market is a story of premiumisation, says Pernod Ricard India CEO

Topics : agricultural sector Coromandel International Murugappa Group Indian companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 03 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon