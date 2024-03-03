We expect price moderation if geopolitical tensions ease: Arun Alagappan

Agricultural solutions major Coromandel International, a part of Chennai-based Murugappa Group, is focusing on backward integration to secure a steady supply of raw materials. ARUN ALAGAPPAN, executive vice-chairman of the company and a member of the Murugappa family, discusses the current global market, expansion plans, and the volatility of commodity prices in an interview with Shine Jacob. Edited excerpts:



Do you think the uncertainty in commodity prices and volatility in the global market due to the West Asian concerns and sanctions on Russia are affecting you?



One challenge is the Red Sea crisis, causing a shift from a 19-day to