We still anticipate sustained demand for diesel vehicles: Kia India CEO

In the context of India’s thriving automotive sector, Tae-Jin Park, chief executive officer (CEO) of Kia India, shared a comprehensive overview of the company’s strategies in an email interview with Deepak Patel. These involve expediting the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in alignment with the government’s vision, addressing semiconductor shortages, and anticipating consistent demand for diesel-powered vehicles. According to industry sources, nearly 34 per cent of the firm’s total sales from April to August consist of diesel vehicles. Edited excerpts: