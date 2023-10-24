We still anticipate sustained demand for diesel vehicles: Kia India CEO

Without whole-genome sequencing, a treatable TB epidemic is a challenge

JSW Steel well placed to participate in India growth story: Jt MD & CEO

Small, midcaps highly cyclical, best to invest through SIPs: WhiteOak CEO

NCLAT dismisses plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Inox Wind

General insurance will grow by 18-24% in FY24: Kishore Kumar Poludasu

Nitin Gadkari moots extra 10% GST on diesel vehicles, then clears air

Delhi govt to allow diesel, petrol vehicles to be converted into EVs

Kia Seltos facelift launched at an introductory price of Rs 10.90 lakh

With Kia Seltos facelift in sight, dealers offer discounts to clear stock

In the context of India’s thriving automotive sector, Tae-Jin Park , chief executive officer (CEO) of Kia India, shared a comprehensive overview of the company’s strategies in an email interview with Deepak Patel . These involve expediting the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) in alignment with the government’s vision, addressing semiconductor shortages, and anticipating consistent demand for diesel-powered vehicles. According to industry sources, nearly 34 per cent of the firm’s total sales from April to August consist of diesel vehicles. Edited excerpts:

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com