close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

115 QCOs covering 493 products notified for compulsory BIS certification

A total of 115 quality control orders (QCOs) covering 493 products have been notified for compulsory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification by the respective line ministries

IANS New Delhi
BIS, Bureau of Indian Standards

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 9:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A total of 115 quality control orders (QCOs) covering 493 products have been notified for compulsory Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification by the respective line ministries.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal told mediapersons on Wednesday that till May 2014, only 14 QCOs covering 106 products were notified for compulsory BIS certification and implementation of Indian Standards.

In contrast, after May 2014, 101 QCOs covering 387 products have been notified, the minister informed.

The role of QCOs is significant to achieve the twin objectives of development of a robust quality ecosystem in the country and providing the consumers with quality goods meeting the global benchmark.

Through the issuance of QCOs, the notified products have to conform to the requirements of the relevant Indian standard and the manufacturers of these products have to compulsorily obtain certification from BIS.

After the date of commencement of the QCO, no person shall manufacture, import, distribute, sell, hire, lease, store or exhibit for sale any product(s) covered under the QCO without a standard mark except under a valid certification from BIS.

Also Read

BIS norms to curb fake reviews to increase costs for online sellers: Report

BIS conducts 100 search operations to curb sale of non-ISI certified toys

Govt working to extend Rs 3,500-crore PLI benefits to BIS-compliant toys

BIS conducts raids across Maharashtra to crack down on hallmarked jewellery

BIS signs MoU with 3 colleges to set up 'Standardization Chair Professor'

CIEL Group to raise Rs 150-200 crore in FY23-24 to fund acquisition plans

AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI's nod for cancer-treating drug

TVS Motor to refund Rs 20 crore to customers as goodwill benefit scheme

Ekka Electronics to invest Rs 1,000 cr in 3 yrs to set up facility in Noida

ZestIoT raises $6.5 million in funding round led by IvyCap Ventures

As the QCOs are equally applicable to Indian manufacturers as well as foreign manufacturers, the Indian consumers are assured of the quality of such products manufactured in India as well as imported to the country.

Some of the recent examples are toys (both electric and non-electric), helmets for two-wheeler riders, domestic appliances like air-conditioners, refrigerators, domestic cookers, and LPG gas stoves, among other products.

--IANS

ans/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : BIS Quality Assurance

First Published: May 03 2023 | 9:59 PM IST

Latest News

View More

CIEL Group to raise Rs 150-200 crore in FY23-24 to fund acquisition plans

Rupee, economy, inr, India
3 min read
Premium

Will come to a decision on UK biz in 12 to 24 months: Tata Steel MD & CEO

T V Narendran, MD & CEO, Tata Steel
5 min read

AstraZeneca Pharma India gets DCGI's nod for cancer-treating drug

Pharma, medicine, pharmaceutics
1 min read

TVS Motor to refund Rs 20 crore to customers as goodwill benefit scheme

TVS
3 min read

ABB India net profit falls to Rs 245 crore in quarter ending March

ABB India MD Sanjeev Sharma
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Go First Airways owes financial creditors $798 mn, shows bankruptcy filing

Go First
3 min read

Titan Q4 net profit up 50% to Rs 734 crore, dividend of Rs 10 declared

Titan
2 min read

Wadia Group not exiting; some people have shown interest in Go First: CEO

Go First
3 min read

Go First has history of missing financial obligations: P&W on allegations

pratt & whitney
2 min read

Go First saga: SpiceJet to revive 25 grounded aircraft, mobilises Rs 400 cr

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon