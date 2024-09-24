13 candidates in fray for PNB top job; FSIB may hold interviews next month

At least 13 candidates are in the race for the position of managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Punjab National Bank (PNB), the second-largest public sector bank (PSB), according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.

“Among the candidates, some are executive directors (EDs) and managing directors in major PSBs. Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) will conduct the interviews next month,” said a source.



The current MD & CEO of PNB, Atul Kumar Goel, is set to complete his tenure on December 31, 2024. The FSIB issued a notification on August 1, 2024, inviting