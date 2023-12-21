Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

20% stake worth Rs 6,171 crore in Embassy REIT sold through block deals

The prominent buyers included HDFC Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds South East Asia and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, among others

Embassy Reit delivers returns of more than 20% since market debut

Representative image

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 12:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT worth Rs 6,171 crore were sold through a series of block deals on Wednesday. Around 19.5 crore shares, constituting a 20.6 per cent stake in the company, were sold. Bre Mauritius Investments, Sg Indian Holding, Brep Asia Sg, and India Alternate Property Fund sold the stakes.

The prominent buyers included HDFC Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds South East Asia and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, among others. The share of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 1.4 per cent and was trading at Rs 331.2 on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank sold its entire stake in Nippon Life India AMC worth Rs 795.8 crore through block trades. The buyers included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Norges Bank. Nippon Life India's shares rose 2 per cent and ended Wednesday's session at Rs 459.

Also Read

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

65% Indians looking to buy a home in 2024: NoBroker Annual Report 2023

India's real estate sector received $1.6 bn investment in Apr-June: Report

India needs 2 bn sq ft of additional healthcare real estate: Knight Frank

Tech continues to lead; diversification shapes demand in real estate sector

Russian court fines Google $50.8 mn over 'fake' Ukraine information

Toyota's Daihatsu to halt all vehicle shipments, in widening safety scandal

Think and Learn presents edtech Byju's 3.0 proposal to investors at AGM

Android smartphones face average 3 attacks per month, says DSCI report

Google plans restructuring 30,000-people ad sales unit as automation booms

Topics : REITs Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 12:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon