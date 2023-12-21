20% stake worth Rs 6,171 crore in Embassy REIT sold through block deals

Shares of Embassy Office Parks REIT worth Rs 6,171 crore were sold through a series of block deals on Wednesday. Around 19.5 crore shares, constituting a 20.6 per cent stake in the company, were sold. Bre Mauritius Investments, Sg Indian Holding, Brep Asia Sg, and India Alternate Property Fund sold the stakes.

The prominent buyers included HDFC Mutual Fund, Fidelity Funds South East Asia and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, among others. The share of Embassy Office Parks REIT declined 1.4 per cent and was trading at Rs 331.2 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank sold its entire stake in Nippon Life India AMC worth Rs 795.8 crore through block trades. The buyers included SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, and Norges Bank. Nippon Life India's shares rose 2 per cent and ended Wednesday's session at Rs 459.