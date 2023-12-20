Android smartphones face average 3 attacks per month, says DSCI report

Android smartphones face 3 attacks per month on an average, out of which 39 per cent are malware attacks, says the India cyber threat report released by Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Quick heal on Wednesday.

The report also gave staggering numbers of threat detections, with over 400 million attacks getting detected in 2023.

Cryptojacking emerged as a significant threat, and the automobile industry experienced the highest number of detections, followed by the government and education sector according to the report.

India Cyber Threat Report, 2023 Key Findings

Total Detections Over 400 million detections.

Rate of Threat Detection Over 761 detections per minute

Android Detections 39% malwares,32% adwares, 29% Potentially Unwanted Apps

Cryptojacking (emerging as significant threat) over 5.28 million detections in a year

Other Interesting trends

Surat (15%) and Bengaluru (14%) report the highest number of malware attack detections.

The Automobile Industry experiences the highest number of detections,

followed by the Government and Education sector.

An average of ~3 attacks per month per Android device were observed for the

year 2023.

50% of detections are associated with removable media and network drives.

25% of attacks result from clicking on malicious links in emails and websites.

Top 3 Threat Hotspots (Statewise)

Telangana

15% of the total malware detections

Tamil Nadu 14%

Delhi 11%

Source: India Cyber Threat Report 2023 by Seqrite and DSCI (Data Security Council of India)











