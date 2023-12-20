Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Android smartphones face average 3 attacks per month, says DSCI report

The report also gave staggering numbers of threat detections, with over 400 million attacks getting detected in 2023

cyber attack

Ashutosh Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Android smartphones face 3 attacks per month on an average, out of which 39 per cent are malware attacks, says the India cyber threat report released by Data Security Council of India (DSCI) and Quick heal on Wednesday. 



The report also gave staggering numbers of threat detections, with over 400 million attacks getting detected in 2023. 



Cryptojacking emerged as a significant threat, and the automobile industry experienced the highest number of detections, followed by the government and education sector according to the report.



India Cyber Threat Report, 2023 Key Findings


Total Detections 
Over 400 million detections.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Rate of Threat Detection
Over 761 detections per minute
Android Detections 
39% malwares,32% adwares, 29% Potentially Unwanted Apps
Cryptojacking (emerging as significant threat)
over 5.28 million detections in a year
   

Other Interesting trends 


Surat (15%) and Bengaluru (14%) report the highest number of malware attack detections.

The Automobile Industry experiences the highest number of detections,

followed by the Government and Education sector.

An average of ~3 attacks per month per Android device were observed for the

year 2023.

50% of detections are associated with removable media and network drives.

25% of attacks result from clicking on malicious links in emails and websites.


 Top 3 Threat Hotspots (Statewise)


Telangana
15% of the total malware detections
Tamil Nadu
14%
Delhi
11%

Source: India Cyber Threat Report 2023 by Seqrite and DSCI (Data Security Council of India)


 
Chart


 

Also Read

Google rolls out Android 14: Compatible devices, how-to update, and more

As tributes pour in, here's what happened during the 2001 Parliament attack

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

Nothing brings iMessage to its Android flagship with Chats app: Details

Google plans restructuring 30,000-people ad sales unit as automation booms

Space World plans $500 mn telecom infra investment, eyes to raise $300 mn

IndusInd Bank exits Nippon Life India Asset, sells shares worth Rs 795 cr

Arahas Technologies ties up with QuakeLogic to provide geospatial solutions

Motovolt Mobility, German firm Swobbee tie up for EV stations in India

Topics : Android phones in India cyber security attack Cyber threat Mobile phones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11UPI TransactionsMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon