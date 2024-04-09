Sensex (    %)
                             
24,000 Nm torque, 300 kWh battery: Tresa Motors unveils V0.2 electric truck

Tresa Motors designed the V0.2 with Indian road conditions in mind. The company says the truck is a durable and reliable solution for eco-friendly logistics, particularly e-commerce

Anjali Singh Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tresa Motors, an Indian manufacturer of electric trucks, unveiled its V0.2 electric truck. The 18-ton truck is a successor to the company's previous model, V0.1.

Tresa Motors designed the V0.2 with Indian road conditions in mind. The company says the truck is a durable and reliable solution for eco-friendly logistics, particularly e-commerce.
The V0.2 has a central steering system, an air-suspended driver seat, customizable body options, and a powerful motor with a maximum torque of 24,000 Nm. The truck can reach a top speed of 120 kmph and has a 300 kWh battery that can be fast-charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes.

The V0.2 features a Centralized Computing Unit (CCU) powered by an NVIDIA GPU. This CCU consolidates multiple Electronic Control Units (ECUs) typically found in vehicles. The truck also has a Telemetry System that monitors various data points and transmits them to the cloud for analysis.

Tresa Motors was founded in 2022 and is based in Bangalore. The company develops electric trucks in the 18T-55T Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) segment.

Topics : Electric mobility Electric vehicles sales Electric Vehicles

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

