Misleading ads: Ramdev, Balkrishna tender 'unconditional' apology to SC

Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna submitted an ‘unconditional apology’ before the Supreme Court after the court termed their apology as ‘lip service’ in the last hearing.

This comes just before the hearing in the case on April 10, Wednesday. The affidavit was filed on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on April 2 had given Ramdev and Balkrishna a last opportunity to file fresh responses.

“I hereby tender my unconditional apology in regard to the issue of advertisements... I sincerely regret this lapse and I wish to assure the Hon'ble court that the same will not be repeated. I hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the breach of the statement recorded in para 3 of the order of this Hon'ble court dated November 21, 2023,” Balkrishna and Ramdev's affidavits individually state.

"l further undertake and ensure that the said statement shall be complied with in letter and spirit and no such similar advertisements shall be used... I seek pardon for the aforesaid breach of the statement. I undertake to always uphold the majesty of law and majesty of justice," the affidavit states.

Balkrishna and Ramdev also apologised for the issue of advertisements that the court had said were misleading. They also apologised for the press conference on November 22 after the court hearing on November 21 last year.

Ramdev had held a press conference after the court’s last hearing on November 21, 2023, saying remedies for blood pressure were “lies spread by allopathy”.

The court had also slammed the Central government and asked why it “chose to keep its eyes shut” when Patanjali claimed that allopathy medicine offered no protection against Covid-19.

“You yourself said that the product they come out with cannot be backed. What did you do to publicise the same with the common public,” the court asked the solicitor general Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Centre.

The court sought an explanation from the Centre over why action was not taken against state governments.

Balkrishna and Ramdev were present before the apex court in the last hearing after the court’s direction on March 19.

While Balkrishna had placed his apology before the court, Baba Ramdev’s affidavit was not on record. The court said this made it clear that the matter has to be taken to its “logical conclusion”.

Both have been told to appear before the court on April 10.

A bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah were hearing the petition filed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Patanjali’s advertisements attacking allopathy and making claims about curing certain diseases.

The court had on February 27 issued a contempt notice to Patanjali Ayurved and its Managing Director Acharya Balakrishna for flouting earlier orders and continuing to propagate misleading claims about curing diseases with the company’s products.