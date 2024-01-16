67% of ongoing corporate insolvency resolution cases cross 270-day timeline

Ten minutes before the clock struck eight on the evening of December 29, a fire started at the Nashik factory of container glassmaker Hindusthan National Glass and Industries (HNG). As firefighters tried to douse the flames — fortunately, no one was hurt — murmurs started about the delay in implementing a safety plan.

The murmurs carried pent-up angst. Nashik is not the first HNG factory to suffer a fire incident. In the middle of last year, there was a fire in its plant in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, and before that, in 2022, a similar incident in its facility in Rishra,