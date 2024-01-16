Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

67% of ongoing corporate insolvency resolution cases cross 270-day timeline

Although IBC leaves little room for interference, objections by erstwhile promoters or the suspended board of corporate debtor, competing resolution applicants, and dissatisfied creditors are many

insolvency
Premium

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
Ten minutes before the clock struck eight on the evening of December 29, a fire started at the Nashik factory of container glassmaker Hindusthan National Glass and Industries (HNG). As firefighters tried to douse the flames — fortunately, no one was hurt — murmurs started about the delay in implementing a safety plan.

The murmurs carried pent-up angst. Nashik is not the first HNG factory to suffer a fire incident. In the middle of last year, there was a fire in its plant in Naidupeta, Andhra Pradesh, and before that, in 2022, a similar incident in its facility in Rishra,

Also Read

NCLT relief to help Bajaj Hindusthan focus on expansion, growth plans

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

Govt to create 'admission benches' in NCLT to expedite CIRP applications

Govt may clarify prospective clause of IBC exemption for aviation

After filling most NCLT vacancies, Centre eyes faster resolution

WEF: Green hydrogen to lead towards zero carbon future, says Gautam Adani

CCI approves proposed amalgamation involving Shriram Group entities

Beverage and snacks major Pepsico India embarks on product line expansion

L&T Technology Services maintains FY24 revenue guidance at 17.5-18.5%

Udaan's valuation shrinks by 43.5% to $1.7 billion in Series E round

Topics : Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code NCLT cases Indian companies Corporate growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePOCO X6 5G SeriesJio Republic Day OfferAnimal Movie OTT ReleaseDelhi Air QualityTop Investment OptionsDelhi Airport Flight StatusBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon