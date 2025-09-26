Accenture's weak growth guidance raises concerns for Indian IT sector

Accenture’s guidance of 2–5 per cent growth for its next fiscal indicates that the IT demand environment remains subdued amid tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainties, with recovery still some distance away.

What makes this concerning is that it comes despite the world’s largest IT services company reporting 7 per cent growth in its fourth quarter ended August 31 and for the full year. The fact that it still projects muted revenue growth should ring alarm bells for the Indian IT sector.

Discretionary spending remains unchanged, as clients keep a tight grip on budgets, waiting for more clarity before committing to newer