Home / Companies / News / Accenture's weak growth guidance raises concerns for Indian IT sector

Accenture's 2-5 per cent growth guidance despite strong bookings highlights subdued IT demand, hitting Indian IT stocks already under pressure from tariffs and visa fees

“We did so against a macroeconomic backdrop that did not improve over FY24,” Sweet added. | (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accenture’s guidance of 2–5 per cent growth for its next fiscal indicates that the IT demand environment remains subdued amid tariffs and macroeconomic uncertainties, with recovery still some distance away.
 
What makes this concerning is that it comes despite the world’s largest IT services company reporting 7 per cent growth in its fourth quarter ended August 31 and for the full year. The fact that it still projects muted revenue growth should ring alarm bells for the Indian IT sector.
 
Discretionary spending remains unchanged, as clients keep a tight grip on budgets, waiting for more clarity before committing to newer
