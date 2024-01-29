Sensex (    %)
                        
Accenture to enhance Indo Count's biz operations using digital technologies

Accenture will design, develop, and deploy a digital core using SAP S/4HANA Cloud (enterprise resource planning software)

The company has built in-house tools to help staff train better and choose their reskilling areas

Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICIL) is a home textile bed linen manufacturer with exports to over 50 countries

Last Updated : Jan 29 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

IT consulting firm Accenture is collaborating with Indo Count Industries to enhance the home textile manufacturer's business operations using digital technologies.
This will help unlock efficiencies and new growth avenues, the release said but did not indicate the size of the contract.
"As part of Indo Count's digital transformation and reinvention journey, Accenture will help to standardise, optimise and re-engineer its business processes. Targeted functions include manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and procurement," the release said.
Accenture will design, develop, and deploy a digital core using SAP S/4HANA Cloud (enterprise resource planning software).
"Powered by data and analytics, the technology platform will help automate and digitise the company's operations enabling improved inventory management, quality standardisation, optimal energy consumption and sustainable growth, leading to enhanced customer experience," the release said.
Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICIL) is a home textile bed linen manufacturer with exports to over 50 countries.

First Published: Jan 29 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

