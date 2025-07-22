Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani group firm to develop Paytm's IT complex on 10-acre plot in Noida

Adani group firm to develop Paytm's IT complex on 10-acre plot in Noida

Paytm was allocated a 10-acre plot in Sector 159 of Noida for the development of the complex in 2018 by the Noida Authority

Paytm

Under the arrangement, ACE was to raise requisite capital and funds for the development of the IT/ITES complex.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani group firm Manorview Developers will develop IT and ITes complex of fintech firm One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, in Noida, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Paytm was allocated a 10-acre plot in Sector 159 of Noida for the development of the complex in 2018 by the Noida Authority.

"We wish to inform you that the company has now taken a fresh step by proceeding to develop the project independently. Accordingly, the board has approved the proposal to appoint M/s Manorview Developers Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Infrastructure and Developers Private Limited, as the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) Contractor, subject to execution of definitive agreements in this regard," the filing said.

 

In January 2024, Paytm's board had approved execution of a joint development agreement (JDA) between the company and ACE Builders and Promoters to develop the complex.

Under the arrangement, ACE was to raise requisite capital and funds for the development of the IT/ITES complex.

"In continuation of our earlier disclosure dated January 19, 2024, we also wish to inform that the proposed Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with M/s ACE Builders and Promoters Private Limited could not be proceeded with in line with NOIDA rules and byelaws," the filing said.  ALSO READ: Paytm swings into black, makes ₹122.5 crore net profit in Q1 FY26

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Patrik Antoni

Ikea India appoints new CEO, Patrik Antoni, to drive growth plans

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS delays onboarding of over 600 experienced people, says NITES

Indian IT services, artificial intelligence in IT, generative AI in tech, AI cost savings, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Wipro

Magellanic Cloud Q1FY26 results: PAT up 22.9%, revenue hits ₹163.96cr

coca cola

Geopolitical conflict, early monsoon impact Coca-Cola's India Q2 play

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Akasa Air sees no dip in passenger demand post Air India plane crash

Topics : noida Paytm Fintech sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon