Reliance, Adani, Mahindra among top firms in ₹60k cr govt ITI upgrade plan

Reliance, Adani, Mahindra among top firms in ₹60k cr govt ITI upgrade plan

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship plans to modernise 1,000 ITIs, train two million youth in five years, and align vocational education with industry needs in a hub-and-spoke model

So far, around 12 companies have expressed interest in collaborating with the ministry

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

In a major push to boost industrial skills and youth employability, several top Indian and global companies are in talks with the Centre to partner in the ₹60,000-crore scheme to upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across India, according to a report by The Economic Times. The initiative, led by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, aims to modernise 1,000 ITIs under a hub-and-spoke model, train two million youths over five years, and align vocational education with industry needs. 
So far, around 12 companies have expressed interest in collaborating with the ministry. Eight prominent players — Reliance Group, Adani Group, Mahindra Group, JK Cement, Jindal Group, Toyota India, Schneider Electric, and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel — have submitted their preferences on the states and sectors in which they wish to set up hub-and-spoke ITIs, the news report said. 
 
Talks are also underway with other big names such as Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Auto, Aditya Birla Group, and several public sector units including Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
 

What the model looks like

The hub-and-spoke system involves key ITIs acting as hubs, providing advanced training and sharing resources with smaller spoke institutes in nearby areas. This model is designed to ensure uniform quality in vocational training while catering to specific region industry requirements, the news report said. 
Companies have proposed specific plans such as JK Cement will focus on Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh with training in construction, electronics, renewable energy, and hospitality. The Reliance Group has shortlisted Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh for training in renewables, advanced manufacturing, retail, and petrochemical engineering, the news report said.     

Committee to oversee implementation

To guide the scheme’s execution, the government has formed a National Steering Committee (NSC), chaired by Skill Secretary Rajit Punhani. It includes representatives from key ministries such as education, labour, commerce, and heavy industries, along with private sector participants like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and ITC Ltd. 
The committee is tasked with issuing scheme guidelines, setting policies, reallocating funds, and reviewing state proposals. It will also monitor the progress of five Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for Skilling, which will be set up at National Skill Training Institutes in Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kanpur, and Ludhiana.
 

Focus on the manufacturing sector

The upgraded ITIs and CoEs will place strong emphasis on skills required in the manufacturing sector. The government hopes the industry will play a key role not only in funding but also in shaping course content and standards to ensure employability. 
The scheme, with co-financing from the Asian Development Bank and World Bank, marks a significant step toward bridging the gap between industry requirements and workforce skills.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

