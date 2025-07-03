Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates with ₹12,500 cr bid

Adani group leads race to acquire Jaiprakash Associates with ₹12,500 cr bid

Rival bidder Dalmia group is also in the fray and is willing to top Adani's offer - provided a key legal hurdle related to JAL's Sports City project is resolved

Adani Group
premium

Apart from the Adani group and Dalmia Bharat, three others including PNC Infrastructure, Vedanta and Jindal Steel & Power have submitted their resolution plans for JAL | Bloomberg

Ruchika ChitravanshiDev Chatterjee New Delhi/Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 11:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Adani group has emerged the frontrunner to acquire Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL), which is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, with a bid of up to ₹12,500 crore, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The conglomerate has proposed more than ₹8,000 crore as an upfront payment without any preconditions, they said.
 
Rival bidder Dalmia group is also in the fray and is willing to top Adani’s offer — provided a key legal hurdle related to JAL’s Sports City project is resolved. The case is currently pending before the Supreme Court.
 
In March, the Allahabad High Court upheld a decision
Topics : Adani Jaiprakash Associates e-bidding acquisition
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon