Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Adani Group may merge all cement assets under single entity: Jefferies

Executives from Adani Cement told Jefferies they are exploring plans for consolidating all cement companies in the medium term

Ambuja cements
Premium

Ambuja cements (Photo: Bloomberg)

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Adani Group’s Ambuja Cements plans to consolidate all cement companies under a single entity in the medium term, according to brokerage firm Jefferies.

The brokerage firm published its note last week, after Adani Group companies’ investors’ meeting in Ahmedabad on June 19.

“The company plans to consolidate all cement companies under one head in the medium term. The merger cost is not a deterrent, but the company is working on identifying the best structure in the interest of minority and other stakeholders,” the note added.

ACC and Ambuja Cement were acquired by the Adani Group
Topics : Adani Group merger Ambuja Cement cement firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon