Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Adani Enterprises Ltd., the Indian tycoon’s flagship, and at least two other group companies plan to hold board meetings on May 13 to consider raising funds via the sale of shares or other securities, just months after allegations of fraud by a short seller tipped his business empire into crisis. Three companies controlled by Adani are considering a fundraising that may draw as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg reported.

“There is no plan to take part at this point,” IHC spokesman Ahmad Ibrahim said in a statement to Bloomberg. “If anything changes, IHC will disclose the same to the market as per the governor’s rules and regulations. Our business relationship remains the same.”