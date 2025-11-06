Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 08:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Adani's Kutch Copper inks deal with Australia's Caravel minerals project

Adani's Kutch Copper inks deal with Australia's Caravel minerals project

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

India's Adani Enterprises said on Thursday its unit Kutch Copper Ltd (KCL) has signed a non-binding deal with Australia's Caravel Minerals to accelerate development of a copper project in Western Australia.

The initial capital expenditure for the project is estimated at A$1.7 billion ($1.10 billion), with KCL granted first rights to participate in direct equity or project-level investments during the term of the agreement.

The Indian conglomerate's $1.2 billion Kutch Copper facility in the western state of Gujarat is the world's biggest single-location plant of its type. The unit has applied to become a listed copper-producing brand on the London Metal Exchange.

 

Global copper demand is projected to surge by 50% by 2040, the Adani group company said, adding that the Caravel-Kutch Copper collaboration is expected to make a significant contribution to critical-minerals supply chains.

The partnership will also leverage the Free Trade Agreement between India and Australia to promote "cross-border resource development and workforce skilling".

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVE
