ONE Group secures additional land in Mohali, eyes ₹600 crore in revenue

ONE Group secures additional land in Mohali, eyes ₹600 crore in revenue

ONE Group Developers has received approval for an additional 4.38-acre land parcel in its 150-acre Mohali project, boosting total development potential and future revenue prospects

ONE Group Developers
This development follows ONE Group’s earlier announcement of a Rs 1,200-crore investment in residential and commercial projects over the next two years in Mohali. (Photo: Company Website)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 7:53 PM IST

Delhi-NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Thursday announced that it has secured a supplementary agreement for an additional 4.38-acre land parcel for its approved 150-acre housing project in Mohali’s Sector 98.
 
What is the scale and revenue potential of the new land addition?
 
“The additional area offers 10 lakh square feet of built-up development potential, with a revenue potential of Rs 600 crore,” the developer said in a statement.
 
The supplementary approval strengthens the master development plan of the ONE City Hamlet project and consolidates the group’s land holdings in one of Mohali’s prime locations.
 
