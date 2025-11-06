ONE Group secures additional land in Mohali, eyes ₹600 crore in revenue

Delhi-NCR-based realty firm ONE Group Developers on Thursday announced that it has secured a supplementary agreement for an additional 4.38-acre land parcel for its approved 150-acre housing project in Mohali’s Sector 98.

What is the scale and revenue potential of the new land addition?

“The additional area offers 10 lakh square feet of built-up development potential, with a revenue potential of Rs 600 crore,” the developer said in a statement.

The supplementary approval strengthens the master development plan of the ONE City Hamlet project and consolidates the group’s land holdings in one of Mohali’s prime locations.

