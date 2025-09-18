Sebi gives Adani group clean chit, dismisses Hindenburg allegations

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday closed proceedings against Adani group companies, group chairman Gautam Adani and associated entities facing accusations of fund diversion, related party transaction (RPT) violations and fraud.
In two separate orders, the market regulator exonerated the Adani group of allegations made by Hindenburg Research in 2023, effectively bringing the curtains down on the saga that had triggered a Rs 12-trillion market capitalisation rout at what was then the country’s most valuable business group.
The regulator held that transactions between Adani group companies and entities flagged by Hindenburg, including Adicorp Enterprises, Milestone Tradelinks and Rehvar Infrastructure, could not be called RPTs. As a result, Sebi also ruled that other potential violations of disclosure or fraud norms did not stand.
“Having considered the matter holistically, I find that the allegations made against noticees are not established,” said Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, whole-time member, Sebi, while disposing of the matter without penalty.
The key allegation was that Adicorp was used as a conduit to channel funds within Adani group firms. The regulator also probed allegations that Adani Power and Adani Enterprises were funded by Milestone Tradelinks and Rehvar Infrastructure through Adani Infra.
Sebi concluded that there had been no violation of Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations and Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) Regulations raised in show-cause notices issued in March 2024. The probe was triggered by directions from the Supreme Court.
“Transparency and integrity have always defined the Adani group. We deeply feel the pain of the investors who lost money because of this fraudulent and motivated report. Those who spread false narratives owe the nation an apology,” Gautam Adani, chairman of the group, wrote on X.
Ahead of the Hindenburg report, the combined market value of Adani group companies was Rs 19.2 trillion, which plummeted to Rs 6.8 trillion on 27 February 2023. At present, the group firms have a combined value of Rs 13.6 trillion.
The Adani group had described its transactions with Adicorp as loan transactions in submissions to Sebi. The probe showed that 66 per cent of debit and 67 per cent of credit transactions of Adicorp were with Adani group firms. Without these, Adicorp’s bank transactions were insignificant.
The order noted that Adicorp availed loans from Adani Ports and lent funds to Adani Power in FY13 and during FY19 at higher interest rates, earning 20 basis points of interest from such transactions. Sebi observed that these dated prior to the 2021 amendments to RPT rules, which could not be applied retrospectively.
It further stated that “all the loans with interest were paid back even before the start of the investigation”.
“Any interpretation to the effect that this amendment also applies to past transactions would be a wrong and incorrect interpretation. It is clear that in this case the alleged RPTs have been reversed before coming into effect of the 2021 amendment related to loan transactions,” the Sebi order noted.
In a separate order, Sebi held there was no “one-to-one exact correlation” in transactions involving Milestone and Rehvar. It noted that dealings with these entities took place between FY19 and FY23.
“The findings on this issue in the similar order passed shall apply mutatis mutandis to this case as well,” Sebi officials wrote in the second order.
The regulator emphasised that transactions entered into by related parties through unrelated parties could not be termed RPTs under the unamended provisions of LODR for the years under investigation.
There were also allegations against the group of making incorrect disclosures and false certifications of financial statements. However, Sebi held these were not consequential, as the impugned transactions were not RPTs.