Adani Transmission's board approves plan to raise up to $1 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Adani Transmission said its board on Saturday approved a plan to raise up to 85 billion rupees ($1.0 billion) from the market.
The fund raising plan from one of the Adani Group companies comes months after a report from U.S.-based short-seller Hindenburg Group battered investor confidence and drove share prices of the group down.
Adani has denied all allegations even as India's market regulator is probing Hindenburg's allegations as well as Adani group's related-party dealings following a Supreme Court directive.
Adani Transmission said in a statement it plans to raise the funds via selling equity shares through qualified institutional placements or others permissible mode.
($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)
Also Read
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No 30 among the top rich
Sustainalytics downgrades three Adani companies' governance scores
Adani Group firms pledge shares for lenders of AEL: SBICAP Trustee
Gautam Adani's $2.5 bn share sale faces crucial day after rout in stocks
Adani Ports to prepay Rs 1,000 cr on commercial papers due in March
Netflix to cut $300 mn in spending with delay in password sharing crackdown
Partial sale of companies won't be default under insolvency code: Report
Google co-founders see biggest gain since Feb 2021 as AI boost lifts stock
Weekend bites: Falling valuations, Go First, Adani, and laughing apps
Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by William Mallard)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)