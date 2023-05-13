Partial sale of companies won't be default under insolvency code: Report



The proposed move is intended to reduce delay in resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and ward off the erosion of stressed asset value. The government could allow the partial sale of a stressed company under the bankruptcy law only if it fails to attract a rescue plan for itself in its entirety, The Economic Times reported.



Priority would be given to getting a single resolution plan for the entire firm in the first instance, and if that attempt fails to take off, multiple plans for different assets can be sought, the source added. Partial sale of insolvent firms would not be a default option, the report said.



The current rules state that the resolution plan for the entire insolvent firm is allowed, without which the firm goes for liquidation. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs proposed revisions to the IBC which would allow several resolution plans for different parts of an insolvent company to increase value realisation.

Also Read Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC Speed and capacity Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea IBC process: Resolution and distribution of funds may be separated CBIC asks taxmen to recover lower dues from firms under insolvency Google co-founders see biggest gain since Feb 2021 as AI boost lifts stock Weekend bites: Falling valuations, Go First, Adani, and laughing apps Twitter's new CEO is an NBCUniversal executive with deep ad industry ties Global PE major KKR sells RE InvIT Virescent to IndiGrid for Rs 4,000 cr DLF Q4 net profit jumps 41% YoY to Rs 570 crore; revenue down by 5.9%



It will help prevent liquidation and preserve jobs, the source said. An enabling clause is needed to facilitate transactions under the IBC, when the debtor doesn't get any resolution plan for the entire firm.