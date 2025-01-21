Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Adidas Q4 earnings increase after strong sneaker sales in holiday season

Adidas Q4 earnings increase after strong sneaker sales in holiday season

The German sportswear company generated operating profit of €57 million ($59 million) in the fourth quarter

Adidas

The company had pledged to return to growth in 2024 after an underwhelming 2023, when the company suffered from the canceled Yeezy partnership with the rapper and designer Ye. | Photo: Shutterstock

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Tim Loh 
Adidas AG reported better-than-expected results amid the sustained boom for retro sneakers like the Samba and more sales from its shrinking stockpile of Yeezy footwear. 
The German sportswear company generated operating profit of €57 million ($59 million) in the fourth quarter, it said in a statement of preliminary results Tuesday. That drove full-year operating profit to €1.3 billion, higher than it forecast in October, based on unaudited figures.
 
Currency-neutral revenue reached €6 billion for the quarter, higher than the €5.3 billion average of analyst estimates. The company’s American depositary receipts surged as much as 5.6 per cent after the close of trading in Europe.
 
 
Chief Executive Officer Bjorn Gulden has been winning over investors with a back-to-basics focus on sports and developing new footwear and apparel. He’s hoping to close the gap with struggling industry leader Nike Inc.
 
Despite macroeconomic uncertainty, Adidas said it still aims to deliver double-digit sales growth and to increase operating profit. The company will publish its final results on March 5, along with financial guidance for 2025.

Also Read

Adidas

As Nike struggles, Adidas must surf Samba, Gazelle wave with caution

Adidas ag

Delhi man's devotion to elder sister created ADIDAS? HC gives this verdict

Bella Hadid

Decoded: Adidas-Bella Hadid controversy & its link to 1972 Munich Olympics

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

Reliance Industries signs MoU to invest Rs 645 cr in Vadhvan port project

market capitalisation

Global capital mkts see renewed confidence amid rate pivot, says Citi

 
“We see potential to increase our market share in all markets,” Gulden said.
 
The company had pledged to return to growth in 2024 after an underwhelming 2023, when the company suffered from the canceled Yeezy partnership with the rapper and designer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. 
 
Adidas is growing across all its regions and divisions, with more interest from consumers and retailers in both sports and lifestyle products, it said.
 
Demand for classic sneaker models, including the Samba, Spezial and Campus, has helped Adidas win back favor with retail store partners. In recent years, they had pushed newer labels including On Holding AG and Deckers Outdoor Corp.’s Hoka, while Adidas and Nike built out their own e-commerce channels.

More From This Section

(Left) Mr. Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director & Chief Manufacturing Officer - Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and (Right) Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director - HMIL

Hyundai India says localisation saved it Rs 5,700 cr in forex since 2019

Accenture

Accenture, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech top 2025 Brand Finance IT Services ranking

Godfrey Phillips

Samir Modi purchased 250 GPI shares in Sebi norm breach: Godfrey Phillips

Jio Financial Services

Jio Financial Services, BlackRock infuse Rs 117 cr in mutual fund company

Reliance capital

Reliance Capital approaches exchanges for delisting of its shares

Topics : adidas Q4 Results holiday shopping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon