Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Afcons inducts Firoz Mistry, Santosh Nayar as new members on its board

Afcons inducts Firoz Mistry, Santosh Nayar as new members on its board

Afcons Infrastructure has appointed Firoz Cyrus Mistry as non-executive director and Santosh Balachandran Nayar as independent director, effective Thursday

Afcons

The company also inducted veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar as an independent director, with both appointments taking effect on Thursday. (Image: Company)

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Afcons Infrastructure, the listed engineering and construction arm of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has announced the appointment of Firoz Cyrus Mistry, son of former Tata Group chairperson late Cyrus Mistry, to its board as non-executive director.
 
The company also inducted veteran banker Santosh Balachandran Nayar as an independent director, with both appointments taking effect on Thursday.
 
This comes close on the heels of Pallon S Mistry, son of Shapoor Mistry, joining the Afcons board last month — signalling next-generation family involvement in Afcons, the company said.
 
Krishnamurthy Subramanian, executive chairperson, Afcons, said, “We are delighted to welcome Firoz Mistry and Santosh Nayar to our board. Their entry marks their passionate involvement in shaping Afcons’ future.”
 
 
“Both Firoz and Pallon have been engaged with the company for a long time, in their individual capacities. They will bring fresh perspectives and insights to the board through their diverse experiences, international exposure and unique understanding of the infrastructure business. The active participation of the young members of the Mistry family, alongside seasoned professionals, shall propel Afcons towards a renewed growth trajectory,” Subramanian added. 

Also Read

Poly Medicure

Polymed acquires 100% stake in Italy-based device maker Citieffe

Abhishek Maheshwari

Abhishek Maheshwari joins OneAssist as CEO to drive expansion and AI push

Equity MFs, Sebi, gold, silver, diversification, fund managers, mutual funds, investment strategy, asset allocation, comparison, precious metals

Delphi World Money acquires stake, management control in Ebix Travels

Capri Global Capital

Capri Global Capital to raise ₹400 crore via NCD issue from Sept 30

Coromandel International

Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

 
Firoz Mistry, 29, also serves on the boards of S C Finance and Investments and Cyrus Investments. He is a designated partner in CPM Nexgen Ventures LLP and Mistry Ventures LLP.
 
Nayar has over four decades of experience in project finance, banking and insurance. He has held several senior leadership positions, including deputy managing director and group executive (corporate banking) at the State Bank of India, managing director and chief executive officer at IFCI Limited, and chairperson and managing director at India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited. He currently serves as an independent director on the boards of several companies in the power, finance and infrastructure sectors.
 
Afcons’ shares listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at Rs 443.05 per equity share on Thursday (25 September), compared with the previous close of Rs 456.05.

More From This Section

Nuvama, Nuvama group

Nuvama, C&W-backed fund buys ₹2,550-cr Chennai office campus from Keppel

IndoSpace, Logistics park

IndoSpace to invest $57 mn to develop 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi

air india, zomato

Zomato-Air India tie up: Users can now get Maharaja Points, free air ticket

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

CapitaLand India Trust unlocks ₹1,103 cr via divestment of IT park assets

Balmer Lawrie

Logistics to be top revenue vertical of Balmer Lawrie by 2030: CMD

Topics : Company & Industry News Industry News Tata Sons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon