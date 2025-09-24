Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 04:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

Coromandel and Veolia partner to expand Vizag desalination plant from 6 MLD to 9 MLD under BOO model, ensuring long-term water resilience and sustainable operations

Coromandel International

Once operational, the upgraded plant will meet around 60 to 70 per cent of Coromandel’s total water requirement at its Vizag facility—substantially reducing reliance on external water sources and strengthening the company’s water resilience.

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coromandel International, one of India’s leading agri-solutions providers and part of the Rs 78,000-crore Murugappa Group, has signed an agreement with Veolia Water Technologies and Solutions (India) to expand its seawater desalination capacity from 6 million litres per day (MLD) to 9 MLD.
 
The company had commissioned its 6 MLD desalination plant in 2023 to reduce dependence on surface water and enhance operational resilience. With this additional capacity, Coromandel continues to advance its sustainability agenda by adopting innovative, resource-efficient water solutions. The agreement was signed by S Sankarasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer, Coromandel International, and Gopal Madabhushi, senior vice-president and business unit leader (India and South Asia), Veolia, in the presence of Coromandel’s senior leadership.
   
The partnership will follow a build-own-operate (BOO) model, wherein Coromandel will provide the necessary infrastructure support, while Veolia brings its global expertise in water treatment technology, machinery and operations. As part of the agreement, Veolia will continue to operate the expanded desalination facility, ensuring long-term operational efficiency and sustainability.
 
Once operational, the upgraded plant will meet around 60 to 70 per cent of Coromandel’s total water requirement at its Vizag facility—substantially reducing reliance on external water sources and strengthening the company’s water resilience.
 
“Coromandel and Veolia’s partnership reflects a shared vision of sustainable transformation in industrial ecosystems. This initiative further strengthens Coromandel’s leadership in responsible manufacturing and reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship and efficient resource management,” said Sankarasubramanian.

Also Read

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

MOFSL recommends top multi-factor stock picks for September 2025; details

Coromandel International

Coromandel International closes ₹820 cr deal to acquire 53% stake in NACL

agriculture

Paradeep, Punjab Chem at 52-week high; what's driving agri stocks today?premium

dividend stocks

Ex-date alert! These 6 stocks go ex-dividend on July 17; are you eligible?

agriculture

Rallis, RCF, Deepak Fertilisers rally up to 9%; what's driving agri stocks?

 
This expansion reinforces Coromandel’s broader environmental vision to align business growth with sustainable infrastructure. By strengthening its water self-reliance, Coromandel is not only safeguarding operations against future water scarcity but also setting a benchmark for sustainable practices in the Indian agri-inputs and manufacturing sectors, the company said in a statement.
 
Coromandel is among India’s pioneers and leading agri-solutions providers, offering diverse products and services across the farming value chain. It operates in two major segments: nutrient and allied businesses, and crop protection. These include fertilisers, crop protection, bio-products, specialty nutrients and organic products. The company is the second-largest manufacturer and marketer of phosphatic fertilisers in India. It recorded a turnover of Rs 24,444 crore during FY25.
 
The company is also a leading marketer of organic fertilisers in India. Its bio-products business focuses on plant extractions for various applications. Coromandel operates a network of around 1,000 rural retail outlets across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Through these outlets, it offers agri-inputs and farming services including crop advisory, soil testing and farm mechanisation to around 3 million farmers. The company has seven research and development centres and 18 manufacturing facilities across India, producing a wide range of nutrient and crop protection products, which are marketed through an extensive dealer network and its own retail centres.

More From This Section

pharma medicine drugs

7 out of 10 digital projects in India's pharma sector fail: Vector study

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

Industry has room to factor in costs in terms of ITC accumulation: Officialpremium

jewel

9kt to free coins: Gold retailers craft offers to keep festival shinepremium

Ship, maritime

Union Cabinet likely to consider ₹70,000 cr maritime initiatives soonpremium

exporters, trade, tariff

JNPA among 20 most-improved container ports globally: World Bank

Topics : Company & Industry News Coromandel International agriculture economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentEpack Prefab Technologies IPOTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon