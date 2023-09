Europe, partners should develop global framework for AI: EU Commission Prez

Balrampur Chini Mills is expecting 20% higher revenues in FY24: CFO

NBFC-MFI disbursements increase 45.8% to Rs 30,398 crore in Q1FY24

No damage to farmers, fishermen from oil spill near Uran in Mumbai: ONGC

Zomato set to turn profitable in FY25 at 29% revenue CAGR: Motilal Oswal

Undeterred by price hike, liquor sales at nearly 400 mn cases in FY23

Companies not too keen to implement Haryana's liquor at workplace policy

Motilal Oswal Financial Services founders commit 10% stake to philanthropy

Aurobindo Pharma's P Sarath Reddy becomes approver in Delhi liquor case

After underperforming its peers in the consumer space in 2022–23, and experiencing a mixed bag in the 2023-24 (FY24) April-June quarter (first quarter, or Q1), brokerages are positive about the

Analysts believe that the sector could experience a reversal of fortunes due to better demand and margin improvements

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com