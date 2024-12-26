Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Airtel outage: Users report disruptions in mobile, broadband services

Airtel outage: Users report disruptions in mobile, broadband services

Airtel service outage: The outage caused major problems for mobile internet users, who made up 39 per cent of the complaints. It also affected businesses that rely on Airtel's broadband services

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

Airtel customers across India are facing a service disruption. Many users turned to social media on Thursday (December 26) to highlight issues with both mobile and broadband connectivity provided by the telecom company. 
The outage caused major problems for mobile internet users, who made up 39 per cent of the complaints. Another 39 per cent said they experienced a complete loss of Airtel services, while 22 per cent reported no signal at all. The issues appeared to mainly affect users in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Many frustrated customers took to social media to share their concerns, with some joking about the irony of a tech-dependent world going offline.
 
 
The disruption also affected businesses that rely on Airtel's broadband services. Employees working from home struggled to join virtual meetings or access cloud-based resources. For households, streaming services and online lessons were suddenly interrupted, causing inconvenience for families. 
Customers expressed their frustration on X (formerly Twitter), sharing reports of no internet access, dropped calls, and complete service blackouts. The disruption disrupted daily routines, leaving many unable to work, stream content, or make important calls. 
 
As of now, Airtel has not released an official statement explaining the cause of the outage.
   

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

