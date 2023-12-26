Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Airtel to seek reversal of Rs 24.9 lakh penalty order received under CGST

The violation pertains to alleged irregular input tax credit claim from 2017-18 to 2021-22 and other related matters, Airtel said in a BSE filing

Between 2012 and 2017, Bharti Airtel bought BWA spectrum from Qualcomm, Aircel and Tikona Digital who were the second players in different circles.

The order entails a levy of a penalty of Rs 24,94,316, it said, adding, "the company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for rectification/reversal of the same."

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it does not agree with an order it received under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act for levy of Rs 24.94 lakh penalty, and will take suitable action for rectification or reversal.
The violation pertains to alleged irregular input tax credit claim from 2017-18 to 2021-22 and other related matters, Airtel said in a BSE filing.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Submitting details of the orders received by the company under the Central Goods and Services Tax Act, Airtel said the order was received on December 24.
The order entails a levy of a penalty of Rs 24,94,316, it said, adding, "the company does not agree with the order and will take appropriate action for rectification/reversal of the same."

"The maximum financial impact is to the extent of the penalty levied," it said.
Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel is venturing into other forays as well as the firm has entered last week into a strategic partnership with IntelliSmart Infrastructure to connect up to 2 crore smart meters with internet of things technology.
The project is estimated to be executed over a period of next 10 years.
"This marks Airtel's foray into smart metering applications such as head end system, along with Cloud and Analytics. This is the one of the largest deals in the smart metering space in the country and will significantly contribute towards Airtel's fast-growing IoT deployment across sectors," Airtel said in a statement.

The company said its proprietary platform the "Airtel IoT Hub" will help the utility track and monitor these smart meters with advanced analytics while maintaining extremely high reliability augmented with telco grade security.

Also Read

Airtel to seek reversal of Rs 26,393 penalty order received under CGST Act

Growth prospects, deleveraging to drive gains for Bharti Airtel stock

Airtel's contingent liabilities jump from Rs 4,100 cr to Rs 11,500 crore

Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit flat at Rs 1,612 crore, ARPU at Rs 200

OneWeb satellite service ready to connect nation from next month: Mittal

Resolution professional seeks EOI for Future Enterprises, sets deadline

State-owned NBCC sells 5,000 flats of Amrapali Group for Rs 2,900 crore

Bharat Forge riding high on its domestic business, stock price up 39.3%

60% of businesses in India embrace responsible AI practices: Nasscom

Future Generali life insurance aims to grow upto 18% CAGR by FY26: Rungta

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bharti Airtel Airtel CGST act BSE Telecom industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 8:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1Infosys Share PriceGold Silver Price TodayMicrosoft Surface Laptop Go 3 reviewIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon