Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amara Raja Infra bags 500 MW solar project from Greenko in Andhra Pradesh

With the latest win, the order book of Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL) stands at Rs 1,516 crore at the end of FY24, the company said in a statement

Representative image

The project spans across an area of 2,200 acre site near Uyyalavada Town in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amara Raja Infra Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has secured a 700 MWp solar project from Greenko in Andhra Pradesh.
With the latest win, the order book of Amara Raja Infra Private Limited (ARIPL) stands at Rs 1,516 crore at the end of FY24, the company said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"ARIPL has achieved a significant milestone in the renewable energy sector by securing a solar BoS project of 500 MW/700MWp from Greenko," it said.
The project spans across an area of 2,200 acre site near Uyyalavada Town in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.
The work includes Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the entire balance of system (BoS) for the 700 MWp (Megawatt peak) project, which is part of Greenko's Integrated Renewable Energy Project.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amara Raja Batteries solar power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon