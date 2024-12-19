Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Amazon exits Shoppers Stop; sells entire 4% stake for Rs 276 crore

Amazon exits Shoppers Stop; sells entire 4% stake for Rs 276 crore

In January 2018, Shoppers Stop announced that it had allotted shares worth Rs 179.26 crore to Amazon.Com NV Investment Holdings LLC, an investment arm of Amazon.com

Amazon

amazon(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 12:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global e-commerce giant Amazon on Wednesday exited retail chain Shoppers Stop by selling a 4 per cent stake in the company for Rs 276 crore through an open market transaction. 
US-based Amazon, through its investment arm Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings, sold nearly 44 lakh shares or 4 per cent stake in Mumbai-headquartered Shoppers Stop, as per the block deal data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
  The shares were offoaded at an average price of Rs 627.60 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 275.89 crore.
  Asset and wealth management company 360 One, through its four affiliates, acquired stakes in Shoppers Stop. Also, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (MF), Tata MF and Morgan Stanley also picked up shares in the department store chain at the same price.
 
Shares of Shoppers Stop rose 1.20 per cent to close at Rs 635.15 apiece on the NSE.
  In January 2018, Shoppers Stop announced that it had allotted shares worth Rs 179.26 crore to Amazon.Com NV Investment Holdings LLC, an investment arm of Amazon.com.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Nestle

Nestle rolls out protein shots for US weight-loss drug users to curb hunger

Netflix

Netflix, Amazon oppose Trai's bid to regulate content delivery networks

PremiumDabur India

FMCG major Dabur India's stock seems reasonably valued post correction

Supreme Court, SC

Amazon, Flipkart plea on CCI probe order should transfer to K'taka HC: SC

Meesho

Small town buyers, Gen Z push Meesho's order growth by 35% in 2024

Topics : Amazon Shoppers Stop Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 12:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon