Amazon cuts seller fees, boosts AI tools ahead of festive shopping season

E-commerce giant repositions as 'full-stack partner' for 1.7 million merchants as festive sales expected to surge 27%

Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India
Amit Nanda, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:00 AM IST

Amazon India is repositioning itself as a comprehensive business partner rather than just an e-commerce platform, slashing seller fees and introducing artificial intelligence-powered tools ahead of the country's crucial festive shopping season that could determine the year's retail performance.
 
Earlier this year, the company had announced that it has reduced referral fees to zero for 1.2 crore products priced below ₹300. Recently, it also cut fees across fast-moving categories, including fashion and home appliances. These moves are designed to help its 1.7 million sellers—more than half from smaller cities—capitalise on India's biggest shopping period.
 
“We have become a
