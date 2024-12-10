Amazon raises cumulative export target from India: $80 billion by 2030

After watching the rapidly growing quick commerce space in the recent months, the India business of the Seattle-headquartered Amazon has decided to take a plunge in it. In yet another significant announcement, the company has announced raising its cumulative export target from India to $80 billion by 2030 from $20 billion by 2025, in line with the firm’s commitment to ‘Viksit Bharat’.

The firm is on track to reach its previous target of $20 billion in exports by 2025, after reporting $13 billion this year, according to top executives. Amazon’s rival Walmart too is stepping up its India sourcing targets.