AMD open to acquisition of firms in India as part of expansion plan

AMD, a global tech giant headquartered in Santa Clara, United States, and in the business of designing high-performance computing hardware, is open to investing or acquiring chip-design and software-development companies in the country.

Speaking to Business Standard, Vinay Sinha, managing director, India (sales), said: “If you look at acquisition globally, we’ve been busy. And, yes, we are open to it in India too. I feel there is talent in the country and if we find value and if it is in sync with what we propose to do, we will not be shy of investing or acquisition.”

AMD has been