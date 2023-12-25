Analysts divided, but Delhivery's stock underperformance may reverse

There are conflicting views on Delhivery. The logistics player’s results for the July-September quarter (Q2FY24) are being interpreted as good by some analysts and disappointing by others.

As India’s largest listed logistics player, the company stands to benefit from the formalisation across the mostly unorganised logistics space.

Delhivery provides solutions to 23,113 customers, including e-commerce marketplaces, direct-to-consumer e-tailers, and enterprises across verticals.

The company’s in-house technology stack has 80 applications through which they provide various services.

Delhivery operates a pan-India network and services at over 96 per cent of PIN codes.

Delhivery’s diverse services include Express Parcel, Part Truckload (PTL)