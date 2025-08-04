Monday, August 04, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China's Ant Group plans exit from Paytm with ₹3,800 cr share sale: Report

China's Ant Group plans exit from Paytm with ₹3,800 cr share sale: Report

China's Ant Group to fully exit Paytm with ₹3,800 cr stake sale at ₹1,020 per share, following earlier exits by SoftBank and Berkshire Hathaway

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

China’s Ant Group plans to fully exit Indian digital payments company Paytm by selling its remaining shares through block deals, according to a term sheet viewed by Reuters on Monday. The total value of the sale could reach ₹3,800 crore.
 
The term sheet shows that Ant Group, which is associated with Chinese multinational Alibaba Group, will offload its remaining 5.84 per cent stake in Paytm. The shares will be sold at a minimum price of ₹1,020 each.
 
The transaction will be led by two major financial institutions: Goldman Sachs India Securities and Citigroup Global Markets India, as stated in the term sheet. When contacted, both Paytm and Ant Group did not provide any immediate response to Reuters’ request for comments.
 

Previous exits by major investors

Paytm, listed under One 97 Communications, has seen several significant investors exit in the past two years. According to stock exchange data, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway and Japan’s SoftBank Group have previously sold their stakes.
 
Ant Group itself has been reducing its shareholding in the company. It sold a 4 per cent stake in May and had earlier offloaded a 10.3 per cent stake in August 2023.

Topics : Ant Group Paytm Alibaba One 97 Communications Goldman Sachs Digital Payments Fintech sector

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

