Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | 11:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / China's Ant Group sells $246 million worth of Paytm shares in block trade

China's Ant Group sells $246 million worth of Paytm shares in block trade

Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, has been gradually reducing its stake in Paytm

Paytm

Paytm (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

China's Ant Group has offloaded 25.5 million shares of fintech firm Paytm in a block trade, raising approximately $246 million. The shares were sold at ₹823.10 ($9.69) apiece, according to a term sheet reviewed by Reuters.
 
This is slightly higher than the ₹809.75 price anticipated in an earlier report, which had pegged the stake sale at around 4 per cent for $242 million.
 
Ant Group, a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, has been gradually reducing its stake in Paytm as part of a broader strategic shift and regulatory pressures in both China and India. In August 2023, Ant sold a 10.3 per cent stake to Paytm’s founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma. As of March 2025, Ant, through its Netherlands-based arm, Antfin, held approximately 9.85 per cent in Paytm’s parent company, One97 Communications.
 
 
Goldman Sachs and Citigroup managed the transaction, the Reuters report noted. This marks another major sell-off in Paytm over the past two years, which has also seen exits by Berkshire Hathaway and SoftBank Group.
 

Losses widen for Paytm in Q4 FY25

Last week, One97 Communications reported a reduced year-on-year consolidated loss for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25), posting a net loss of ₹540 crore, slightly improved from ₹550 crore a year earlier. Loss for the fintech had widened from ₹208 crore in the previous quarter due to a one-time employee stock option expense. 

Also Read

paytm

Here's why Paytm share price slipped 5% in trade on May 13; details here

paytm

China's Ant Group to sell 4% stake in Paytm for $242 million: Report

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Stocks to Watch today, May 9: Britannia, Swiggy, Titan, Kalyan Jewellers

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm Founder

Sebi bars Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma from accepting Esops for 3 years

Vijay, Vijay Shekhar, Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Paytm, founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma settle ESOP case with Sebi

 
Meanwhile, consolidated revenue from operations fell 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,912 crore, though it rose 5 per cent sequentially from ₹1,828 crore in the December quarter.
 
Shares of Paytm fell nearly 2 per cent to ₹851 at 11:45 am on the BSE, following the news of the block trade.

More From This Section

Adani Ports

NCLT rejects Adani Ports' late bid for insolvent Tuticorin Coal Terminal

indigo airlines, indigo

Indigo cancels flights to Amritsar, 5 other cities amid security concerns

PhonePe

PhonePe suffers UPI outage after conducting disaster recovery drills

PremiumInsolvency

Big Four rejig IBC verticals with fewer insolvency cases getting filed

PremiumJSW

BPSL case: JSW Steel likely to cite NCLT 2019 order in SC review plea

Topics : Paytm Chinese firms BS Web Reports Ant Group One 97 Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon