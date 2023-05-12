close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple in India has a big gap to bridge to match Samsung in Vietnam

The contrast in the depth of as­sociation between each global mo­bile device giant and the respective country of investment is even more palpable

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Apple
Premium

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

6 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Can Apple Inc become for India what Samsung is to Vietnam in the mobile devices export sweepstakes?
For Samsung it has been a long haul — starting from 2009 when the Korean major decided to slowly shift manufacturing operations from China till it moved out comp­l­etely in 2019. That strategic decisi­on transformed Vietnam into Sam­sung’s mobile device assembly hub, investing $18 billion in factor­ies, supply chains and R&D. Viet­nam, which also liberalised a range of policies to accommodate foreign direct investment, catapulted itself to become the world’s largest exp­ort­er of mobile phones after China.
Apple Inc has regularly been hitting the headlines as it expands its operations in India, but the question is whether the tech giant can replicate what Samsung has done in Vietnam. The conglomerate is hoping to assemble in India 25 per cent of all iPhones produced globally to reduce its heavy de
Or

Also Read

Samsung to launch Galaxy S23 smartphone in lime colour: Details here

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro: Lightweight laptop lifted by ecosystem benefits

Samsung launches Neo QLED 2023 series TVs in India: Know price, features

Samsung to launch Galaxy M14 5G smartphone in India on April 17: Details

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Concerned about aircraft lease rates if NCLT order stands: Boeing

Five major e-commerce firms delist around 13,118 items from platforms

Byju's closes Rs 2,000-crore debt funding from Davidson Kempner Capital

Lessors seek status quo on aircraft, NCLAT to hear matter on Monday

Great Eastern Shipping net profit jumps nearly four-fold to Rs 721.94 cr

Topics : Samsung Apple

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Apple in India has a big gap to bridge to match Samsung in Vietnam

Apple
6 min read

Concerned about aircraft lease rates if NCLT order stands: Boeing

Boeing
3 min read

IndiGrid net profit rises 37% YoY to Rs 137 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
3 min read

Five major e-commerce firms delist around 13,118 items from platforms

seat belt
1 min read

Byju's closes Rs 2,000-crore debt funding from Davidson Kempner Capital

Byju's
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

Vedanta Q4 results: Net profit down 68%, dividend of Rs 33/ share declared

Vedanta
2 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Adani shortseller saga probe to test Sebi, SC check on the rich & powerful

Adani
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon