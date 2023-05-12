Apple in India has a big gap to bridge to match Samsung in Vietnam

Can Apple Inc become for India what Samsung is to Vietnam in the mobile devices export sweepstakes?
For Samsung it has been a long haul — starting from 2009 when the Korean major decided to slowly shift manufacturing operations from China till it moved out completely in 2019. That strategic decision transformed Vietnam into Samsung’s mobile device assembly hub, investing $18 billion in factories, supply chains and R&D. Vietnam, which also liberalised a range of policies to accommodate foreign direct investment, catapulted itself to become the world’s largest exporter of mobile phones after China.
Apple Inc has regularly been hitting the headlines as it expands its operations in India, but the question is whether the tech giant can replicate what Samsung has done in Vietnam. The conglomerate is hoping to assemble in India 25 per cent of all iPhones produced globally to reduce its heavy de
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or