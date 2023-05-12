Apple in India has a big gap to bridge to match Samsung in Vietnam

Apple Inc has regularly been hitting the headlines as it expands its operations in India, but the question is whether the tech giant can replicate what Samsung has done in Vietnam. The conglomerate is hoping to assemble in India 25 per cent of all iPhones produced globally to reduce its heavy de

For Samsung it has been a long haul — starting from 2009 when the Korean major decided to slowly shift manufacturing operations from China till it moved out comp­l­etely in 2019. That strategic decisi­on transformed Vietnam into Sam­sung’s mobile device assembly hub, investing $18 billion in factor­ies, supply chains and R&D. Viet­nam, which also liberalised a range of policies to accommodate foreign direct investment, catapulted itself to become the world’s largest exp­ort­er of mobile phones after China.