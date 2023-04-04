close

Apple Inc says users report weather app outage in some locations

The Cupertino, California-based company said on its website that issues for the app were reported at 11 p.m. New York time Monday and continued Tuesday

Apple inc (Wikimedia Commons)

Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
By Michael Tobin

Apple Inc. said that some users are experiencing disruptions of its weather app on Tuesday, citing a data provider issue.  
 
The Cupertino, California-based company said on its website that issues for the app were reported at 11 p.m. New York time Monday and continued Tuesday. Apple said that precipitation forecasts for the next hour may be unavailable in Alaska “due to a data provider outage,” but disruptions appear to be across various cities. All other services, such as the App Store, Apple TV and FaceTime, appear to be available and working without issue. 

Apple didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Users on Twitter reported problems with the weather app Tuesday morning, posting screen shots of the app not displaying temperature in locations like Austin, Texas. Earlier in the day, users reported having trouble with The Weather Channel, according to DownDetector. Users on the Apple subreddit also reported issues with the app Tuesday morning. Apple acquired the Dark Sky weather app in 2020 and subsequently shut it down and moved some of the features into its own weather app.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

