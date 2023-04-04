Karur Vysya Bank to offer SBI Life Insurance products at its branches

Private sector Karur Vysya Bank has inked a pact with SBI Life Insurance to offer their insurance products to customers at its branches, the bank said on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu-based bank offers a range of financial services through similar tie-ups with leading service providers.

"In an attempt to offer a wider choice to customers in the life insurance sphere, KVB has inked an agreement with SBI Life." the Managing Director and CEO of the bank B Ramesh Babu said.

"I am sure that together both of us will be able to provide not just choice but quality options to the customers in the days to come," he said.

On the tie-up with Karur Vysya Bank, SBI Life Insurance MD and CEO Mahesh Kumar Sharma, "we look forward to strengthening the financial immunity of Karur Vysya Bank's customers with our life insurance solutions and tech-enabled services."



"We are confident that the partnership will further enable us to expand the insurance market across the bank's presence in the country," he added.