close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Apple vendors likely to double employment base in India: Report

As per the sources, Apple CEO Tim Cook has sought government support to widen its components supplier base in India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

iPhone maker Apple is likely to double the employment base at its contract manufacturers in India to around 2 lakh soon, according to government sources.

As per the sources, Apple CEO Tim Cook has sought government support to widen its components supplier base in India.

"Apple has created 1 lakh employment in India. Based on the discussions, we feel that they will double employment base very soon," a government source said.

Cook has long-term policy stability to foster investments in the country, as per the source.

"He has also asked support to skill Indian manpower to suit the company's requirement," one of the sources said.

The government has offered Apple to define skill set, and it will support them in facilitating it.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC Mumbai store previewed ahead of April 18 opening: See pictures

Here's a first look of the Apple store that opens in Mumbai tomorrow

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

Small Cap World Fund pares 2% stake in Bajaj Electricals for Rs 234 cr

Committed to grow, invest across India: Tim Cook tells PM Modi

Jaguar Land Rover raises EV drive bill to £15 bn to catch up with peers

Rasna expects double-digit growth in volume this summer season

US analytics firm ThoughtSpot 'acquihires' India's SagasIT Analytics

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple Employment in India

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Committed to grow, invest across India: Tim Cook tells PM Modi

Apple CEO Tim Cook
3 min read

Jaguar Land Rover raises EV drive bill to £15 bn to catch up with peers

Jaguar Land Rover, JLR, Tata Motors
4 min read
Premium

Rasna expects double-digit growth in volume this summer season

Rasna expects double-digit growth in volume this summer season
2 min read

US analytics firm ThoughtSpot 'acquihires' India's SagasIT Analytics

Thoughtspot
3 min read

Testing times: Wipro asks freshers to take new test or get terminated

Wipro
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Zerodha makes largest-ever referral payout, amount not revealed

cash, currency, notes, funds, investment, shares, growth, profit, loss, tax, money, income, earnings
2 min read
Premium

Localisation plan: Indian firms to make key components for Apple

mobile phone manufacturing
4 min read
Premium

This startup is disrupting the QSR model with AI- & IoT-driven kitchen tech

Photo Caption: Mukunda Foods Cofounders (from left): Eshwar K Vikas, Sudeep Sabat and Rakesh Patil
7 min read

Once booming, Indian start-ups set for more pain as funding crunch worsens

startups
4 min read

India gets over $60 bn in PE-VC investments for third year straight: Report

Private Equity
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon