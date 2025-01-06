Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 03:32 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Arkade Developers aims Rs 2,150 cr revenue from 3 new projects in Mumbai

Arkade Developers aims Rs 2,150 cr revenue from 3 new projects in Mumbai

Collectively, Arkade will develop 20,232 square metres (about 5 acres) across these redevelopment projects located in Andheri East, Malad West and Borivali West

real estate construction building

Collectively, Arkade will develop 20,232 square metres (about 5 acres) across these redevelopment projects located in Andheri East. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Arkade Developers Ltd will redevelop three residential projects in Mumbai and expects to generate a revenue of Rs 2,150 crore.

In a statement on Monday, Arkade Developers said it has added three redevelopment projects in key micro-markets within western suburbs of Mumbai.

Collectively, Arkade will develop 20,232 square metres (about 5 acres) across these redevelopment projects located in Andheri East, Malad West and Borivali West.

"The projected saleable carpet area is approx 5.85 lakh sq ft, generating a projected turnover of Rs 2,150 crore," said the company, which recently got listed on the stock exchanges.

Arkade Developers Chairman and Managing Director said, "Redevelopment is a crucial part of the Mumbai real estate growth journey and the brand's forte in the ever-evolving Mumbai skyline".

 

"We have a robust pipeline of over 8 upcoming projects across MMR. We expect to witness a further uptick in societies partnering with us, owing to our exemplary delivery track record," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Meta

NCLAT to hear Meta Platform's plea against CCI's penalty on January 16

Cipla

Cipla launches CipAir mobile app for first-line asthma screening in India

electricity

Sterlite Grid 32 gets Rs 2,450 cr via listed NCDs to refinance MUML project

Renewable energy, solar power, clean energy

CRI Pumps bags Rs 754 crore deal from MSEDCL, to supply 25,000 solar pumps

Fintech

With new $650 mn war chest for India, Accel eyes AI, fintech startups

Topics : Real Estate Real estate developers Real estate firms Mumbai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon